1453: The Fall of Constantinople and the end of the Roman Empire

The Roman Empire didn’t end with the 476 depositions of the Western Emperor Romulus or the Fall of Rome. It continued with solid momentum in the east with the powerful Byzantine Empire. Though we know it as the Byzantine Empire, to them it was unequivocally still Roman.

Even when Latin gave way to Greek, the Byzantines still considered themselves Roman. In the early medieval period, the Byzantines reclaimed control of many of the fallen territories, notably the Italian peninsula. They fought various emerging powers and faced several attempts to take their triple walled capital city. The only time it had been taken was through internal strife and treachery coinciding with the Fourth Crusade. The walls of the great city had never been breached by a foreign foe.

Though the Empire again held Constantinople after recovering it from the Fourth Crusade, it was far from the power it had been in the early medieval period. At the time of Michael VIII’s reclamation of Constantinople, the Byzantine territories were confined to Thrace and northern Greece and a part of Western Turkey. The Turks had taken territory in Asia Minor up to the territory of Nicomedia in the north and near to the island of Rhodes in the south.

A more sophisticated threat by this time, the Bulgarian Empire, and the Serbian Empires fought against the Byzantines as well. The city itself was greatly weakened by the Black Death and a large earthquake as well as civil wars that divided the populace. Under the Palaiologoi dynasty established after the reclamation of Constantinople, the empire became a shadow of its former self while a new eastern power set its sights on the great city.

The Ottoman Turks came to power with the downfall of the Seljuk Turks. Starting from a small state in Turkey, the Ottomans came to dominate the other states in the area and began to grow. By the 15th century, the Ottomans had claimed all of the Byzantine territories in Turkey with the exception of a narrow territory of the Empire of Trebizond, an allied successor state.

The Turks had also crossed the Bosporus and taken all of the Thracian territory west of Constantinople leaving control over a few square miles west of the city to the Byzantines. Even the great Byzantine city of Thessaloniki, which had once been considered the new capital by Constantine, was taken by the Ottomans by 1430. The Byzantines had resorted to paying tribute to the Ottomans and at times acted as an extension of the Ottomans.

The Emperors of Constantinople recognized the Ottoman threat and often attempted to manipulate the affairs of the Ottomans by inciting rebellions and backing powerful claimants to the Ottoman throne. At times they were successful, but other times their meddling efforts failed, and they were attacked in response. In 1422, the Ottomans under Murad II set out to sack the city. The Byzantines were well prepared for the siege and had been adopting new cannons into their defenses.

The Ottomans brought their own cannons, but these were still early cannons that proved ineffective against the strong Theodosian walls. The Ottomans were eventually forced to withdraw as they found no way to gain access to the city and the Byzantine leaders were able to successfully incite a rebellion within Ottoman territory.

The Byzantine empire was in tatters, and the population continued to shrink, but the last remnants of the Romans stumbled on. In 1448, the last Roman/Byzantine Emperor, Constantine XI, ascended to the throne. He resolved to stand up to the Ottomans, and when a young and ambitious Mehmet II took the Ottoman throne in 1451, the two leaders would fight with everything they possessed.

Mehmet II had a grand strategic vision that was dependent on securing Constantinople for use as a new imperial capital. Mehmet was twenty-one when he ascended the throne and had spent his life learning how to rule. His approach for the capture of the city was similar to the previous Arab attempts; he secured and fortified areas around Constantinople to cut supplies to the city. The twin fortresses of Rumelihisari and Anadoluhisarı were completed on either side of the Bosporus just miles north of Constantinople.

Mehmet started his campaign by building his army up near Adrianople. He employed the services of a talented cannon designer known as Orban, who spent months designing and casting some of the largest cannons in the world at the time. Mehmet II spent the time waiting for the cannons by incessantly planning out ways to actually take the city. Mehmet II was truly prepared to take the city and arrived at the gates with an estimated 80-100,000 infantry, 90 ships and 70 cannons of varying calibers.